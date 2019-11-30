Kingdom All Stars Release New Song For The Holidays

The Kingdom All Stars have released a new song, “Stronger,” as an online digital download. All proceeds support the all-volunteer, free, non-profit student music program based in St. Johnsbury.
The song is available though the band’s website at www.KingdomAllStars.com/stronger or directly at the CD Baby online store at http://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/KingdomAllStars.
The song was written by Barnet School 8th Grader Siri Jolliffe and recorded on Nov. 10 at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet with a specially selected group of Kingdom All Stars including Liza Morse of Danville, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Cameron Clark of Burke, Riley Lyon of Danville, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon and Jazmine Bogie of Burke.
Purchasers can either set-up an permanant CD Baby account or purchase the song as a guest with a credit card or Paypal.
A 2-minute documentary chronicling the making of “Stronger” is also available at the band’s web site.
