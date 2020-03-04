Kingdom All Stars Release ‘Super K Beat’

The Kingdom All Stars announced the release of “The Super K Beat,” the fourth of eight planned monthly KAS releases on digital media.
Said band director Todd Wellington, “It’s a blues/funk jam that flowed like a silky river on an amazing Sunday afternoon in December of 2018 with stellar performances by some of the band’s all time greats including Ally Morrison (vocals), Mitchell Chase (drums), Ethan Roberts (alto sax), Aden Marcotte (guitar) Ava Marshia (tenor sax) Liza Morse (bass clarinet), Jonah Socks (bass) Zane Mawhinney (organ and clavinet) and Katherine “Super K” Barney (conga).”
The song was produced and engineered by John Heartson at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
The Kingdom All Stars are a free, independent, non-profit program which operates as a working band and features talented and dedicated young musicians from northeastern Vermont.
