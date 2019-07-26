Farms and organizations all over the Northeast Kingdom are opening their doors for tours, feasts, picking blueberries, oxen demonstrations, cheesemaking workshops, farmer appreciation activities, and much more between Aug. 8 and 15. It’s the 10th annual Kingdom Farm and Food Days, a celebration of the region’s vibrant agricultural communities, heritage and traditions. Events are spread around the three most northeastern counties of the state of Vermont. Tours on wagons, tours with llamas, and walking tours of spectacular scenery are all available.
For the third year, Kingdom Farm and Food Days is lining up with the statewide Open Farm Week so visitors have a wide range of venues to learn more about Vermont agriculture, taste the products and meet farmers all over the state. Details of the regional events are available on www.kingdomfarmandfood.org and the Open Farm Week site is diginvt.com/events. New this year, the Kingdom Farm and Food Days site offers 51 short permanent profiles of farms that open their doors to visitors on a regular basis.
Kingdom Farm and Food days started 10 years ago to celebrate the region’s deeply-rooted agricultural heritage and culture, with workshops, hay rides, live music, demonstrations, and much more. Kingdom Farm and Food Days will be highlighted as a group event on the Open Farm Week website. The Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE), a nonprofit organization based in Hardwick, works with Pete’s Greens, Sterling College, Green Mountain Farm to School, the Vermont Fresh Network, and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture to make it happen.
