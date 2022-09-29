Kitt Siblings Play Twin Shows Oct. 6 & 7 In North Country

Harp-playing twin sisters Camille and Kennerly Kitt have become fan favorites with Great North Woods Center for the Arts audiences, says GNWCA president Charlie Jordan. Now there are two opportunities to see them, Oct. 6 at the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster, and the next night, Oct. 7 at GNWCA in Columbia. Both shows start at 7 p.m.
“Tickets sold so fast last year when we had Camille and Kennerly at GNWCA that we immediately booked them for two shows this year,” Jordan said.
The Kitts take electric harps and concert grand harps to unprecedented levels, blurring boundaries between different genres of music. They have represented the United States at four different world harp festivals, amassed over 2.5 million fans across their social media sites, and over 130 million views on their YouTube music videos.
The Kitts were trained classically, but have a passion and flair for arranging and performing rock, metal, celtic, nordic-folk, and soundtrack music for harp duet. In addition to their Nordic-inspired original songs and stories, Camille and Kennerly are recognized for their arrangements of some of music by Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones, Blue Oyster Cult, Scorpions, Eagles, Bon Jovi, Pink Floyd, U2, Journey, Evanescence, Billy Idol and Deep Purple. The twins also arrange and perform TV and video game hits. Overall the sisters have released eight full-length albums.
Tickets and further information can be found at gnwca.org, GNWCA’s social media page, or by calling 603-246-8998.
