Kotoko Brass Plays Levitt AMP St. Jay, Aug. 22 at Dog Mtn.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts welcomes Kotoko Brass as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Dog Mountain.
Inspired by the traditional drum rhythms of Ghana, Kotoko Brass creates a unique, joyful, and improvisational style of West African dance music described by the Boston Globe as “propulsive, infectious party music.” The band takes the stage at 5 p.m.
A synthesis of music, people, and cultures from around the world, Kotoko Brass features musicians from Ghana, Antigua, Japan, and the United States. Drums provide the heart and soul of Kotoko Brass, merging syncopated African polyrhythms with hard-hitting dance grooves on the drumset. Horns blend traditional sounds of New Orleans with the famous West African brass band sound heard from Ghana to Nigeria, and the guitar, keys, and bass evoke classic African and Caribbean styles of highlife, Afrobeat, and reggae.
“Kotoko Brass has shared the stage with Angelique Kidjo, Red Baraat, Femi Kuti, the California Honeydrops, Vieux Farka Toure, Innov Gnawa, Take 6, the Boston Pops, Rubblebucket, and more,” said Erin Narey of Catamount Arts.
Concerts are held every Sunday through Aug. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 4. Bar service is provided by Kingdom Taproom, and food is served by Calex and Genuine Jamaican. Picnicking is welcome, and patrons are encouraged to comply with evolving CDC COVID-safety guidelines.
For more information about Catamount summer programming, including the full Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury line-up, visit catamountarts.org.
