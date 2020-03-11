Kowal Family Headlines Catamount Bluegrass Night March 14

Local pint-sized legends and Catamount Bluegrass regulars, The Kowal Family are headlining Catamount Bluegrass Night this Saturday, March 14, as special guests of Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing. The Kowal Family and Catamount Crossing will each play a set at this family-friendly show, which culminates in a jam featuring both bands. Bluegrass Night takes place on the third floor of the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue, in the Masons Lodge starting at 7 p.m.
“The Kowal Family of Groton, ranging in age from 10-16, are an exciting young bluegrass group that represents the future of great traditional bluegrass in the Green Mountain State,” says Catamount Crossing’s Bob Amos. “I’ve been teaching and coaching this band for the past year and a half, and their progress has been amazing. They are an exciting and promising young band!”
The Kowal siblings (Ted on mandolin, Mae on fiddle, Finn on banjo, and Max on guitar and vocals) have played First Night North, St. Johnsbury Bluegrass Festival, and the Cabot Fall Variety Show, and with bluegrass favorites including Patrick Ross and the Bailey-Hazen Boys.
The Kowal Family will take the stage at Catamount Bluegrass Night at 7, followed by a set by hosts Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing at 8. At 8:45, musicians in the audience are invited to join the Kowal Family, Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing for a jam session, perhaps the most beloved segment of the Catamount Bluegrass Night tradition.
Catamount Bluegrass Night is free, but donations are always welcome. For more information on this and other upcoming Catamount Arts events, visit www.catamountarts.org. More information about the Kowal Family can be found on their Facebook page at Kowal Family Band. Catamount Bluegrass Night is sponsored by Kim and Nancy Fried and by Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMFest).
