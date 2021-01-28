Lancaster Author Wins Prestigious Firebird Book Award

LANCASTER, NH — Lancaster author Karin Matey recently won the 2021 Speak Up Radio Firebird Book Award in the nonfiction category for her book Horse Dreams; Horsemanship with Heart.
She was one of 72 winners and finalists announced Jan. 13 in 87 categories in 2020’s fourth-quarter Firebird Book Awards contest. Authors and publishers from around the world submitted their work to the Firebird Book Awards. A panel of 12 judges then read every book and independently scored each entry according to a set of standardized criteria that evaluates the quality of the writing, as well as production aspects. Only entries with the highest of scores are awarded the Firebird.
Matey has previous books to her credit, such as My American Horse Family, and Sebastian’s Adventures: Diary of a Champion. Born in West Germany, she moved to the United States as a young woman, taught martial arts for over 20 years and is a fifth-degree black belt.
Matey has raised and trained four young horses, from foal to championship. She has over 15 years of horse experience and continues to strive for excellence in classical horsemanship.
“My 20-year journey with my horses has been nothing like I once imagined it might be when I was a little girl growing up on my parents’ farm in Germany,” she stated. “Back then I pictured myself riding with my horse to the highest level in dressage and show jumping, but I never once thought about what it would be like to actually care for a horse. I did plenty of chores around the farm as a kid, but I never put two and two together in that respect. There is nothing wrong with wanting to be a dressage champion, but it is only part of the picture, and the smaller part at that.
“In this book I have recorded some of my experiences with my horses, in part because of all they have meant to me, and also in the hope they may provide readers with some interest, information, and insights with their own horse or horses. This new book of mine is a bit more advanced or sharply focused on certain subjects than my other books, reflecting my ongoing journey with my horses.
“I would not trade my adventures with my horses for anything in the world, and in truth that would be impossible, for they have shaped me into the person I am today.”
“The Firebird Book Awards runs quarterly contests so authors can receive recognition on a timely basis,” founder Patricia J. Rullo stated. “Authors from all genres, mainstream, independent, and self-published are welcome.”
