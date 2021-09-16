Lancaster Historical Society Celebrates Wilder-Holton House Sept. 19

LANCASTER, N.H. — On Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2-5 p.m., Lancaster Historical Society will host a community-wide celebration of the 240th birthday of the Wilder-Holton House, the building on 226 Main St., that houses the town’s history.
The afternoon will open with a colorful entry by the members of the JROTC, and representatives of the local and state government will offer official greetings. Throughout the afternoon there will be demonstrations of a variety of crafts and skills that would have been practiced by the early inhabitants of the house. Demonstrations will feature basket-making, chair caning, crafting of hand-made furniture, designing native American jewelry, and both hand sewing and machine quilting on an old treadle machine. No birthday party is complete without cake and ice cream, and both will be available for everyone.
“The Wilder-Holton House has a proud history of service as the first meeting house and town hall, farm house, boarding house, and tourist home,” said historical society member Rosalind Ladd. “It has been a museum since 1964. Currently, though, it is in need of serious restoration efforts, so this birthday also marks the beginning of a fundraising campaign to ensure that this important piece of history remains for the benefit of future generations.”
For more information, call 788-3004.
