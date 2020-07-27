Larry Golden’s Artworks On Display At NVRH’s Gray Gallery

ST. JOHNSBURY – The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) recently announced the exhibit, “Kingdom Landscapes and Such,” a new display by painter Larry Golden, which opened July 16, will run until Sept. 10.
Golden, who has a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Anselm College and a master of arts degree from the Pratt Institute, has also taken classes at the Art Students League in New York City, the Reilly School of Art in White Plains, N.Y, and the Lyme Academy of Fine Arts in Connecticut. He has participated in the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson and has had numerous shows in the Gallery at Catamount Arts.
Golden, now retired, has taught art at St. Johnsbury Academy for 45 years. He has had artwork on display at the Southern Vermont Art Association and at Northern Vermont University–North (NVU – North). He also has permanent work in the Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, the Vermont State House, NVU–North, a mural at the Lyndonville Police Station and numerous murals at the Mount Washington Hotel in New Hampshire.
The Charles M. and Hana H. Gray Gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. A short video of the exhibit is on the Charles M. and Hana H. Gray Gallery webpage at nvrh.org/the-charles-m-and-hanna-h-gray-gallery.
For more information, contact Associate Director of Philanthropy and Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or call 802-748-7313.
