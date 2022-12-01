Wait-and-watch auction fans who like to hold their bids until the last minute are reminded that, for the Annual Catamount Arts Benefit Auction, the last minute is just about here. Free online bidding for the arts center’s popular fundraiser closes Dec. 4 promptly at 8 p.m. EST.
Although bidding for about two dozen of the event’s most popular items has closed (due to those items’ inclusion in last month’s live Auction Gala, or to buyers exercising the Buy-It-Now option), online bidding is still going strong on over 100 items.
Among the most popular items still listed online are a vacation house rentals, a gift certificate for chiropractic care, lift tickets, an hour of Reiki, the “World’s Softest Teddy Bear,” a bird lovers’ package, and chimney cleaning services and more.
Experiential items include a tour of the State House with Rep. Scott Campbell, an Old Silo Farm party, a cross-country ski tour, tarot card readings, belly dance lessons, and storytelling events with authors Reeve Lindbergh and David Martin. Gift certificates are available for local restaurants, bookstores, landscaping services, heating pellets, museum admission, acupuncture, co-working office space, live music, art instruction, flowers, CSAs, and karate lessons.
In addition to supporting Catamount Arts, auction purchases encourage bidders to try new restaurants, experiences, and products. While many auction items sell for bargain prices, bidders just as often go above the listed value to bring in a little extra for the cause. It’s a win-win for everyone, organizers say, keeping dollars in the region, showcasing local businesses, and sustaining arts programming and education for everyone in the community.
For a listing of items available in this year’s auction, and to bid online (registration is free), visit biddingforgood.com and type, “Catamount Arts” into the search bar. Alternatively, visit catamountarts.org.
