Leaving Politics On Earth, Russian Cosmonaut Joins Next US Crew

Editor’s Note: Night Owl is a monthly conversation about astronomy and space exploration hosted by the Fairbanks Museum. This free event includes experts and guests who bring unique perspectives for novice and experienced space enthusiasts. Check fairbanksmuseum.org for details.
On Oct. 5, the SpaceX Dragon capsule Endurance launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., carrying NASA’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.
This mission is significant, as the first Russian cosmonaut on a U.S. crew vehicle in nearly 20 years is on board. The Russian space agency stopped flying cosmonauts on the Shuttle after the Columbia disaster of STS-107 in early 2003. Roscosmos waited until four operational crew missions had been completed on Dragon before deeming the vehicle safe for cosmonauts to ride.
On this mission, cosmonaut Anna Kikina is accompanying commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, pilot Josh Cassada, and mission specialist Koichi Wakata from Japan. The crew of four will join the three-member crew of Soyuz MS-22 which launched Sept. 21, carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dimitry Petelin, and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio, together comprising the Expedition 68 ISS crew.
Despite the political tensions on the ground, NASA and Roscosmos will be continuing the tradition of crossing crews between U.S. and Russian vehicles for ISS operations assurance and maintenance of all parts of the station.
The Soyuz MS-21 crew returned to Earth Sept. 26, landing in the Kazakh Steppe, while Dragon Crew-4 is planned to return on Oct. 12, splashing down off the coast of Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.