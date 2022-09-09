Leonard Cohen Documentary Playing At Catamount

ST. JOHNSBURY — “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song,” is a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.”
This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: the songwriter and his times, the song’s dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit, and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom “Hallelujah” has been a personal touchstone.
“Folks are blown away by it,” says Martin Bryan of Catamount Arts, where the film opened last week. “(People) are finding it quite moving.”
Approved for production by Leonard Cohen just before his 80th birthday in 2015, the film accesses a wealth of never-before-seen archival materials from the Cohen Trust, including Cohen’s personal journals, photographs, performance footage, and rare audio recordings and interviews.
Cohen’s gift as a songwriter, writes A.O. Scott for the New York Times, was not “to offer comfort,” but “to provide commentary and companionship amid the gloom, offering a wry, openhearted perspective on the puzzles of the human condition.” Of Cohen’s appearances in the film, Scott continues, “He is, throughout, a vivid, complicated presence — witty, melancholy, well-dressed and soft-spoken. (H)e radiates wisdom, gratitude, and the kind of fulfillment whose elusiveness had always been his great subject.”
“Hallelujah” is screening at Catamount Arts through Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., and during Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 1:30 P.M. The film is rated PG-13, directed by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine, and includes Leonard Cohen, Nancy Becal, Steve Berkowitz, Jeff Buckley, John Cale, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, Sharon Robinson, and Rufus Wainwright.
For more information on “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song,” visit catamountarts.org.
