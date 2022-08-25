ST. JOHNSBURY — Moorea Masa & the Mood promise a retro, soulful sound at Aug. 28’s wrapup of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury summer music series, but they won’t be the only guests. Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation Executive Director Sharon Yazowski is visiting from Los Angeles to attend the St. Johnsbury season finale herself.
The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is the primary funder of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, now wrapping up its fifth year. For nearly two decades, the foundation has helped nonprofits like Catamount Arts bring thousands of free outdoor concerts to millions of people nationwide, injecting new life into underused public spaces and creating joyous, inclusive community destinations in small towns like St. Jay.
The Levitt Foundation sends a representative to St. Johnsbury every year, but this is the first year the foundation has sent its executive director. “We’re so excited to show Sharon what we’ve built here,” says Jody Fried of Catamount Arts. “Levitt AMP became an integral part of our community in such a short time. When (the series) came back after Covid, it was the first place people gathered together again. I still can’t even think about it without getting choked up.
“We’re all so proud of this series and this truly special place and, most of all, this community, and we can’t wait to celebrate it all with Sharon.”
For 2023, instead of a one-year $25k grant, Catamount Arts has applied for a three-year $90k grant, so Catamount staffers and community partners including Friends of Dog Mountain are looking forward to Yazowski’s visit.
A meeting is planned for Yazowksi to meet community leaders from varying sectors. “I’d love for her to meet some of the kids who have literally grown up at (Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury shows),” Fried says. “There are families whose kids have been dancing down front at Dog Mountain since before they could even see over the stage. They’re a lot bigger now, but they’re still there, week after week, boogeying with their siblings and their parents and their friends. They’re really the heart of the whole thing.”
Community members are encouraged to check out the Aug. 28 finale, and show the Levitt Foundation what St. Johnsbury and the greater community have created since the first Levitt AMP Grant in 2017. It can be easy, Fried says, for those of us who live here to take some of the most special elements of Levitt AMP St. Jay for granted, such as the views and the audience full of dogs. “I love hearing the musicians talk about how beautiful it is here, and how excited they get to pet everyone’s dogs. To hear that from people who travel for a living, who see venue after venue all over the country, is always heartwarming.”
