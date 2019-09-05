After a brief break for the Labor Day holiday, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is back in business this Sunday, September 8th, at Dog Mountain, with Barika and Daby Toure.
The remaining three shows in the popular free concert series will run from 3:00-6:00 p.m., an hour earlier than previous shows, to accommodate cooler temps, shorter days, and back-to-school.
Soak up an evening of West African sounds with six-piece band Barika’s funky, instrumental-laden soundscapes and singer-songwriter Daby Toure’s catchy, soulful pop songs. Craig Myers fronts Burlington-based Barika, known for super-danceable groove music inspired by the sounds of Mali’s Wassoulou region. Myers has been studying West African music since 1997 and took up the n’goni, a West African stringed instrument, after hearing it on a trip to Africa. With its fusion of West African funk with jazz, indie and synth rock sounds, Barika creates a distinctive, dreamy musical landscape. Barika is wrapping up a summer tour in support of their fourth album, A Simple Light, released in 2018.
Daby Toure grew up in Mauritania and Senegal listening to The Police, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson and teaching himself guitar. His father and uncles formed the famous Afropop band Toure Kunda, but Toure was drawn to American musical styles including jazz, blues and soul. Toure has performed with artists ranging from Peter Gabriel to bluesman Skip McDonald, from Italian folk artist Enzo Avitabile to French pop star Maxime LeForestier. He captivates audiences with his expert guitar playing and mesmerizing vocals.
“From the first time you hear it,” raves the BBC, “prepare to hum along, tap your toes, and be mesmerized by Daby’s infectious brand of global soul-tinged pop.”
Barika and Daby Toure will be at Dog Mountain on Sunday, September 8th, as part of the 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, which takes place Sunday evenings from 3-6pm through September 22nd. The concerts are free, family-friendly, and dogs are welcome. Parking is on-site (with handicapped parking available), and carpooling is very much encouraged. Food and drink is available for sale thanks to Kingdom Taproom, providing beer and wine, and local food vendors including, new this year, Calex, the ambulance service that recently branched out to the burgers-and-fries business. No outside alcohol is permitted.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free live music. Levitt’s 2019 concert season is in full swing, with over 500 free Levitt concerts taking place in 26 towns and cities coast to coast. With an eclectic mix of talent on every Levitt stage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from acclaimed emerging artists to seasoned musical legends. For more details, visit www.levittamp.org. For a complete listing of bands scheduled to appear this year at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury, visit www.catamountarts.org.
