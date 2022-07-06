Members of the audience dace during a performance by Dahlia Dumont and The Blue Dahlia at Dog Mountain on Sunday, July 25, 2021 as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Sunday’s Levitt AMP Music Series concert at Dog Mountain with the band Melt, will be about more than music.
After a week-long fact-finding mission to Poland and Ukraine to determine the needs of Ukrainians living in their war-torn country or seeking shelter and aid in Poland, the Common Man family of restaurants and owner Alex Ray have designated five critical projects as initial beneficiaries of The Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund. One of these projects is Sunday the 10th at Dog Mountain.
Donation buckets will be designated to raise money for The Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund. Ray and the Common Man family have already pledged to match up to $1M in funds raised from donations from the five projects.
Ray, a member of the Plymouth, NH Rotary Club, and his team, spent a week meeting and traveling with Rotarians from Rotary Clubs in Warsaw and Zamosc, Poland, and from Ukraine. The Common Man Relief Fund was able to provide small but immediate assistance on-site for the food program and for the children’s trauma center.
“There is so much underlying trauma,” said Ray. “Everyone wants to go home. Their lives were upended suddenly, families were separated, and they don’t know what’s next for them. There will be a lot of ongoing needs and that’s why we need everyone’s help in this fundraising effort.”
During their trip, Ray and his team developed relationships with Rotary’s District Governor in Poland and met with representatives of several Polish Rotary Clubs to establish immediate needs. The Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund will transfer donations directly to Polish Rotary Clubs and District #2231 for secure and reliable control that ensures that funds go to their intended purposes. Donations to The Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund can be made online.
Thanks to a joint effort by St. Johnsbury Rotary and Lyndonville Rotary, donations can be made in person at 5 p.m. at Dog Mountain on July 10.
