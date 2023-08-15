Levitt AMP St. Jay, Catamount Arts Welcome Taylor Ashton

ST. JOHNSBURY — Taylor Ashton comes to to Dog Mountain Sunday, August 20 for a 5 p.m. concert, the ninth show this summer in the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Series.
Presented by Catamount Arts, Ashton is touring behind his new album, “Stranger to the Feeling,” a sonic odyssey through the heart of America that is already drawing comparisons to Paul Simon and Nick Drake.
Known for his lush, melodic covers of artists like Kate Bush and Tom Waits, Ashton’s earlier album, “Pizza Tickets,” featured seven songs he grew up with and polished as a subway tunnel busker with a clawhammer banjo and spare vocals. “I’ve loved these songs for as long as I can remember,” he says. “Each one has taught me something about love, being alive, and co-existing with other humans on this crazy planet.”
“Stranger to the Feeling,” will be released days before his St. Johnsbury appearance. Folk Radio UK calls the new record, “an understated folk-pop beauty.” Rolling Stone concurs, saying the disc “packs a punch in today’s mainstream.”
Food vendors Kingdom Table, Calex, Chef Nadav, and Maria’s Kusina will be onsite for food and drink purchases, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food.
In addition to the venue site, parking is available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can board a shuttle up to Dog Mountain. Visit catamountarts.org for more information.
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury will host one more Friday show, August 25 at 7 p.m. on Railroad Street, as part of Final Fridays, in partnership with Discover St. Johnsbury. The final Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury show of the season will take place August 27 at Dog Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.