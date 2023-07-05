Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series Announces 10+ Free Summer Concerts

The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series returns to Dog Mountain on Sunday, July 9th, with Vermont alt-pop singer/songwriter Hans Williams.
Hans Williams, formerly of Norwich, VT, and currently based in New Orleans, will perform the first Sunday concert of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Williams collaborates with his childhood friend, producer Phin Choukas, to create wistful, stirring alt-pop infused with folk influences.
Since releasing music in third grade by handing out CDs after school, Hans fell in love with songwriting as a means of expression. After uploading a couple of songs on Spotify in high school, Hans quickly amassed over a million streams before graduating. In 2020, Hans debuted “Body on My Shoulders,” a heart-rending reflection on suicide that was followed by “All is Well,” and “Checklist,” in 2022, cementing his reputation as a burgeoning songwriter of singular sensitivity and elegant craftsmanship. His exuberant indie-folk banger, “Willows,” comes in advance of his eagerly anticipated EP.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, presented by Catamount Arts, brings free, family-friendly concerts to Dog Mountain every Sunday at 5pm through August. Levitt AMP also brings free family-friendly concerts to Final Fridays on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on the last Friday of June, July, and August.
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, new switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can then board a free shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to Dog Mountain. Visit www.catamounarts.org for more information.
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series shows at Final Fridays on Railroad Street are surrounded by downtown food and drink vendors and conclude a half-day block party on the last Friday of every summer month. To learn more about additional Final Fridays attractions, including shopping, games, and afternoon performances, visit www.discoverstjohnsbury.com.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at www.levitt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.