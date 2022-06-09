LITTLETON, N.H. — Until the end of June, Littleton Food Co-op (LFC) is displaying the artwork of Nick Piliero in its Cafe Art Gallery.
Nick Cerullo Piliero has lived in Vermont for 29 years. He is 76 years of age and has two sons, whom he considers creative inspiration. “They help me stay in the moment,” he says.
Piliero is a self-taught artist, inspired to paint after a near-death experience in 1969. About his creative process, “I can’t explain it, I don’t try, I just know I am doing what I was born to do. I see, I feel, I paint. I don’t know how but I manage to paint every day, I do four to eight paintings a week!”
Piliero has sold numerous paintings, has shown in NYC galleries, won awards and received accolades, but he says it is always the painting that comes first - not the money or “that other stuff. I never, never have the sale in mind when I paint.”
Piliero donates paintings to area schools and organizations, and now devotes himself to painting full time. Though Nick has faced many challenges in his life, he considers himself lucky. “Life inspires me. It is my spirit within that I draw on for creative energy. My brain is for navigating life; my mind is the window of my soul. If I don’t go within I go without… It is in the journey, not the destination!”
A book about Piliero’s art and life is also in the works. “I have had a full life. I am comfortable with myself. I try to bring light and happiness into the world! Light and a quiet mind, he says.”
