LI Dancers Preparing For Winter Recital

LYNDON CENTER — In speaking with Rebecca McGregor, Lyndon Institute’s dance teacher of 20 years, one learns that dance education is more than learning routines and choreographies for performance.
Dancers have to read, write, critique, analyze, evaluate, apply, understand, make connections, and create. The work in McGregor’s department is interdisciplinary, with other core subjects - English, math, science, and history - integrated into the art of dance. “In life, these skills are necessary for success and ones students use every day through their arts education,” she says. “It is through collaboration, goal setting, self-reflection, and evaluation [that] students learn and improve these essential life skills.”
LI dance students do more than just take classes. They can work with guest artists, perform and teach at nearly 15 local elementary and middle schools each year, as well as run after-school programs in the KESD, perform in talent shows, the big game halftime show, open houses and by-invitation events. They can host numerous public events for dance enthusiasts like the annual VT State Dance Festival, a student dance showcase, a benefit dance recital, and the winter and spring dance recitals.
The curriculum addresses the foundational elements of ballet, modern, jazz, and composition, while allowing for student-created work and personalized learning plans within dance education. LI dancers use solid frameworks set by the National Core Dance Standards. It is the only high school dance program in Vermont to have a National Honors Society for Dance Arts through the National Dance Education Organization.
This year’s winter recital is Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Admission is free or by donation. The choreographies being will showcase the terminology, technique, and artistry the students study in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, tap, and compositional work from various units. For more information about this show or the LI dance program, call (802) 535-3636.
