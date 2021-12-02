Catamount Arts and KCP Presents are thrilled to bring “Viva MOMIX Forever,” the company’s 40th anniversary show, to its creator’s alma mater, Lyndon Institute, on Sunday, December 5th, at 7:00. Known internationally for presenting works of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Lyndonville’s own Moses Pendleton.
Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in over 22 countries and has been featured on stage, big screen, and television. In an endless search for another gravity, Artistic Director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant and astonish.
“MOMIX creates a tension,” praised the New York Times, “between illusion and reality, apprehension and excitement.”
In celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary, “Viva MOMIX Forever” is a mix-and-match variety of sections from their hugely popular shows, “Botanica,” “Alchemia,” “Remix,” “Opus Cactus,” and “Lunar Sea.” Additionally, four new pieces were created especially for the birthday celebration in June 2020 at Teatro Nazionale in Milan, site of the very first Momix show ever performed.
For nearly 50 years, Moses Pendleton has been one of America’s most innovative and widely performed choreographers and directors. A co-founder of the groundbreaking Pilobolous Dance Theater in 1971, he formed MOMIX, his own company, in 1980. Mr. Pendleton has also worked extensively in film, TV, and opera, and as a choreographer for ballet companies and special events around the world, including the Opening Ceremonies in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
“I’d love to be able to see into Pendleton’s dreams just one night,” raves the Philadelphia Inquirer, “but dreams alone don’t make theater like this.”
For tickets to see MOMIX perform “Viva MOMIX Forever,” at Lyndon Institute, on Sunday, December 5th, or to learn more about upcoming KCP Presents shows, please visit www.catamountarts.org, www.kcppresents.org, or telephone 802-748-2600.
In consideration of public safety, in deference to host venues, and in compliance with guidelines from local health officials, Catamount Arts and KCP Presents require all artists, attendees, staff and stage crews to adhere to a COVID safety protocol. Anyone in attendance at a KCP Presents event must wear a mask, provide a photo ID, and furnish proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of show time. The purchase of a ticket to a KCP Presents event denotes compliance with this protocol.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Vermont Arts Council and the New England Foundation for the Arts..
