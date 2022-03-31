LI Students To Perform At District II Music Festival

Lyndon Institute recently announced that 17 musicians were accepted to participate in this year’s District II Music Festival sponsored by the Newport Rotary Club. The event is an auditioned festival that draws musicians from 14 area schools. Students will perform in the honor chorus and concert band concert on Saturday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at North Country Union High School in Newport. Tickets are available at the door. Performers include: from left, Grace Martin, Ellery Norwood, Macey Mawhinney, Catrina Gallagher, Rozalynd Ahlmann, Zane Mawhinney, Maida Stahler, Katrina Brown, Cady Robillard, Natalie Ely, Lauren Labounty, Alex Sirois and Haylee Trayah. Also performing are Vincent Courtemarche, Sam Giguere, Lydia Gillespie and Tori Young. (Photo by Javin Leonard, LI)
