LI Students To Perform At District II Music Festival
Buy Now

Lyndon Institute recently announced that 17 musicians were accepted to participate in this year's District II Music Festival sponsored by the Newport Rotary Club. The event is an auditioned festival that draws musicians from 14 area schools. Students will perform in the honor chorus and concert band concert on Saturday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at North Country Union High School in Newport. Tickets are available at the door. Performers include: from left, Grace Martin, Ellery Norwood, Macey Mawhinney, Catrina Gallagher, Rozalynd Ahlmann, Zane Mawhinney, Maida Stahler, Katrina Brown, Cady Robillard, Natalie Ely, Lauren Labounty, Alex Sirois and Haylee Trayah. Also performing are Vincent Courtemarche, Sam Giguere, Lydia Gillespie and Tori Young. (Photo by Javin Leonard, LI)

Lyndon Institute recently announced that 17 musicians were accepted to participate in this year’s District II Music Festival sponsored by the Newport Rotary Club. The event is an auditioned festival that draws musicians from 14 area schools. Students will perform in the honor chorus and concert band concert on Saturday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at North Country Union High School in Newport. Tickets are available at the door. Performers include: from left, Grace Martin, Ellery Norwood, Macey Mawhinney, Catrina Gallagher, Rozalynd Ahlmann, Zane Mawhinney, Maida Stahler, Katrina Brown, Cady Robillard, Natalie Ely, Lauren Labounty, Alex Sirois and Haylee Trayah. Also performing are Vincent Courtemarche, Sam Giguere, Lydia Gillespie and Tori Young. (Photo by Javin Leonard, LI)

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.