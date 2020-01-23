Students at Lyndon Institute are preparing for a performance at the school on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
The show, to be performed in Alumni Auditorium, is called ‘LIve From Here’ and various skits and music pieces will be performed. The students have written and are directing all the acts. Student Carissa Brittain said the show is based on a well-known radio show by Chris Thile.
