Last September a group of nine travelers and library supporters from the Craftsbury area spent eight days in County Kerry Ireland. Led by Craftsbury Public Library Director Susan O’Connell, the tour highlighted the natural and historical wonders of the beautiful and rugged “Kingdom of Kerry” in Ireland’s Southwest.
The group walked coastal pathways, visited ancient stone forts, and explored sandy beaches, subtropical gardens and manor houses. They went on a naturalist walk, tried their hand at falconry, and walked along ocean cliffs.
On Sunday, February 2 at 7 p.m., the group will reunite at the Craftsbury Public Library to share photographs and stories of the trip. This event is free and open to the public. Following the presentation, O’Connell will be available to talk about the next tour to Ireland with anyone interested. The 2020 fundraising tour will take place from Sept. 5-12 and limited spots are still available.
For more information, contact the library at 586-9683 or craftsburylibrary@gmail.com.
