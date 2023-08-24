Library Plans Panel Discussion With Local Authors

HAVEHILL, N.H. — For those in the area who are interested in writing and publishing, at 7 p.m. on August 29 at Alumni Hall, Haverhill Library Association (HLA) is hosting a panel discussion with published local authors who will discuss their chosen genres and their choices for publishing along with their lessons learned. “For those interested in writing and publishing, this is not to be missed, and it’s free!” said HLA president Joe Kirkpatrick. “Look who we have.”
Piermont author Bernie Marvin is an accomplished photojournalist and is presently the senior writer/photographer and columnist for The Bridge Weekly newspaper. He is a former US Marine Corps combat photographer, and is a self-publisher.
Michelle Arnosky Sherburne, a Vermont/New Hampshire historian stuck in the 19th century, focuses her research, lectures, and books on the Civil War, the Underground Railroad, and slavery in New England. Long in the newspaper business, she and her husband run the Journal Opinion weekly newspaper.
Zoë Tilley Poster lives in central Vermont with her family, and is author and illustrator of two picture books, The Night Wild, and Pete And Leonie: The Great Baby Swap.
Eugenia Parrish, now a Vermonter, has mined her stories from her travels and a variety of pay-the-rent jobs. She is currently working on the fourth novel in her series The Del Sueño Files.
For over 35 years, Hilary Llewellyn-Thomas, PhD, the moderator for the panel discussion, studied individuals’ decision making in health care situations; and has been deeply absorbed in scientific writing. Since retiring in 2011, she’s been devoted to writing historical fiction. Her novel tells the story of the first noblewoman to be imprisoned - along with her five young children - in the Tower of London. She created this story when she discovered that the noblewoman is her great-great-(19 times) grandmother.
