Library Plans Panel Discussion With Local Authors
HAVEHILL, N.H. — For those in the area who are interested in writing and publishing, at 7 p.m. on August 29 at Alumni Hall, Haverhill Library Association (HLA) is hosting a panel discussion with published local authors who will discuss their chosen genres and their choices for publishing along with their lessons learned. “For those interested in writing and publishing, this is not to be missed, and it’s free!” said HLA president Joe Kirkpatrick. “Look who we have.”

