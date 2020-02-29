Travel nights at the Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster will feature the wooden church in eastern Europe in the March 9th program.
Local architect and builder Dana Southworth will highlight these splendid structures and cultural “delights” in a region where once proud and regularly visited timber churches and synagogues are coming back into regular public view. He points out that there is a reawakening of faith and architecture in this dynamic corner of the world and will share photographs of many of the structures in this special travel night.
All travel nights begin at 7 p.m., and are open and free to the public.
