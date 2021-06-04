Editor’s note: The region offers several public beaches for those people looking to take a refreshing plunge this summer.
Vermont
JOE’S POND, West Danville
The town-owned beach, accessed from Route 15, near the intersection with Route 2, is available to the public and is maintained by the West Danville Community Club. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail crosses near the beach.
HARVEY’S LAKE, West Barnet
The beach is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Beach house open daily June-August, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with life guards on duty during that time. On days with inclement weather, the beach house may close and lifeguards will be off-duty. Daily fee is $2.50 per person for ages 5 to 64. Children from infants-age four, adults 65 and older, admitted without charge.
When no lifeguards are on duty, swimmers agree they are swimming at their own risk.
PROUTY BEACH, Newport
Prouty Beach Rd., on Lake Memphremagog
LAKE CASPIAN PUBLIC BEACH, Greensboro
125 Beach Rd.
NORTH BEACH, LAKE WILLOUGHBY, Westmore
146 Willoughby Lake Rd.
A glacial lake in the Northeast Kingdom, it resembles a Norwegian Fjord with its length extending between two mountain ranges. It is also the deepest lake in Vermont, with depths exceeding 300 feet.
SHADOW LAKE, Glover
1114 Shadow Lake Rd., Glover
Shadow Lake has a public boat launch and a public beach.
BOULDER BEACH ST. PARK, Groton
2278 Boulder Beach Rd, Groton
Two hundred foot beach and swimming area, cartop boat launch, play area and a concession stand. Canoes, kayaks and pedal boats are available to rent if you don’t have your own.
CRYSTAL LAKE STATE PARK, Barton
99 Bellwater Ave.
Crystal Lake is approximately three miles long and about one mile wide. The beach area has almost a mile of sandy shoreline with a marked swimming area. The historic granite bathhouse has rest rooms, changing areas and a concession stand. Plan to cook out on one of the 40 free standing charcoal grills and use one of the nearly 80 picnic tables. Take advantage of the play areas or boat and canoe rentals, too.
MAIDSTONE LAKE, Maidstone
4858 Maidstone Lake Road
Located at the end of a six mile dirt road, Maidstone is one of the most remote of Vermont’s state parks. Along with a great beach, this area has great trout and salmon fishing. Fees, $4 adult, $2 child (4-13), under 4 is free.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ECHO LAKE, Franconia
Rt. 18
At Echo Lake Beach, visitors can enjoy the beauty of a 39-acre lake with an excellent view. The slopes of Cannon Mountain ski area drop right to the edge of the lake, and the view highlights where the Franconia Range and Kinsman Range meet, creating the notch. Adults (ages 12+), $4; Children (ages 6-11), $2; Children 5 & under, free.
Open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Boat rentals daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Last boat rentals go out at 5pm.
