‘Light & Form: Northern Landscapes’ Opens Jan. 14 at WREN

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Saturday, Jan. 14 from 5-7 p.m., WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) kicks off “Light & Form: Northern Landscapes” featuring artists Kimberly Druker Stockwell, Jane Elfner, and Chris Whiton. This exhibition celebrates the beauty of natural landscapes through paintings and photography.
Kimberly Druker Stockwell’s current work focuses on the White Mountains. Painting en plein air, Stockwell’s work is less about rocks and trees than color and light. The patterns created by different species of plants and trees are reflected on her canvas in a series of playful brush lines and swipes of pallet knives, toying with appearance and reality.
Jane Elfner’s mother recognized her daughter’s penchant for visual learning at a young age and encouraged her daughter to explore art as a way to express herself, sparking a life-long love of painting. Years later, Jane did the same for her daughter, Kimberly. “Kim and I have enjoyed so many wonderful times together painting and discussing our creations,” says Jane. “She is so committed. She is in her studio most days and has really evolved. She has become my inspiration.”
Though both live in Boston, this mother-daughter duo spend ample time in Bethlehem and at Mittersill and are constantly inspired by the mountains, lakes and forests.
Longtime Bethlehem resident Chris Whiton has been dabbling with photography for several decades. It started as a hobby and eventually grew into White Mountain Images, a solid photography business dedicated to capturing the beauty of the northern half of the state. Whiton’s love of photography initially stemmed from a long involvement with oil painting.
In photography, he found that a digital darkroom has similarities to the magic of oils: painting with light instead of a brush and canvas.
Snow date for the new exhibit is Jan. 15, 1-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.