Lisbon Area Historical Society Presents ‘Rosie’s Mom: Forgotten Women of the First World War’

LISBON — The Lisbon Area Historical Society invites the public to an illustrated talk by historian Carrie Brown regarding the women who filled jobs a century ago when men went off to war. “Rosie’s Mom: Forgotten Women of the First World War” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Shared Ministry’s White Church on South Main Street, Lisbon. This is a free public program with light refreshments.
As summarized by NH Humanities To Go, the program will focus on one hundred years ago when, a full generation before Rosie the Riveter, American women rolled up their sleeves and entered war industries where they had never been welcome before. They ran powerful machinery, learned new skills, and faced the sullen hostility of the men in the shops. In this illustrated lecture, historian Carrie Brown reveals their courage and their hard work, asks what impact “the Great War” had on their lives, and explores how these women helped shape the work that their more famous daughters would do in the next World War.
Carrie Brown holds a PhD in American Literature and Folklore from the University of Virginia and has authored books and articles on historical subjects. She has also prepared several history exhibits for New England museums and delights in finding connections between changing technology and the evolution of popular culture.
The program is made possible through a grant from New Hampshire Humanities Council which nurtures the joy of learning and inspires community engagement by bringing life-enhancing ideas to the people. Learn more at www.nhhumanities.org.
Lisbon Area Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and promoting the histories of Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff. For more information go to www.lisbonareahistory.org. For information about the Sept. 18 program, contact Patricia Barry at 603-838-2451.
