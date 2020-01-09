The Lisbon Area Historical Society invites the public to its annual meeting and a free public program by Mark Breen, “The History of North Country Weather - Do You Remember When” on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Shared Ministry’s White Church, South Main Street, Lisbon, N.H. The program is free and will follow a brief business meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
Breen is the Senior Meteorologist and Planetarium Director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, the author of The Kids’ Book of Weather Forecasting, and for over 30 years the voice heard each morning on Vermont Public Radio’s ” Eye on The Sky.”
The Fairbanks Museum has weather records dating back 125 years. In this presentation, Breen will describe the history of this area’s ever-changing weather as well as some of its memorable weather events. His vast knowledge is supplemented by references found in the books written by LAHS member and local history author Andrea Fitzgerald. Do you have stories about the flood of 1927, the hurricane of 1938 or other big winds, the ice storm of 1969, or big snowfalls and floods? Breen invites those attending to bring along their own memories and family tales about living with North Country weather.
Lisbon Area Historical Society preserves and shares the history of Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff, N.H.
