Lisbon Historical Society Gets $322,500 Tax Credit Grant

Lisbon Area Historical Society recently received a $322,500 Community Development Finance Authority Tax Credit Grant. This grant will support renovations to the lower level of the organization’s new museum. (Courtesy photo)

LISBON, N.H. — On June 21, Lisbon Area Historical Society (LAHS) representatives traveled to Concord to attend a special ceremony at the Kimball Jenkins Estate with other New Hampshire nonprofits who were chosen as this year’s recipients of the Tax Credit & Community Economic Development Capacity Building Awards.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.