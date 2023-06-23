Lisbon Historical Society Gets $322,500 Tax Credit Grant

Lisbon Area Historical Society recently received a $322,500 Community Development Finance Authority Tax Credit Grant. This grant will support renovations to the lower level of the organization’s new museum. (Courtesy photo)
LISBON, N.H. — On June 21, Lisbon Area Historical Society (LAHS) representatives traveled to Concord to attend a special ceremony at the Kimball Jenkins Estate with other New Hampshire nonprofits who were chosen as this year’s recipients of the Tax Credit & Community Economic Development Capacity Building Awards.
The $322,500 award will allow LAHS to complete renovations to the lower level of its new museum in the historic former Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House, which it purchased in August of 2021. The first floor opened to the public on June 3, 2023, at a grand opening which was attended by over 100 guests, all of them thrilled to see the refreshed interior, museum exhibits, and the available resources for research and study.
At the Concord ceremony, Katy Easterly Martey, CDFA executive director said, “Organizations awarded tax-credit resources have demonstrated a strong commitment to their communities. These community builders are driving positive, long-lasting change in New Hampshire.”
“Easterly Martey’s words and CDFA’s recognition of the perseverance and hard work of LAHS means the world to our organization,” said LAHD president Dorothy Wiggins. “Collaboration with local nonprofits and the school is already taking place, and we are poised to be a catalyst for future positive advances in our community. We are so excited to have the backing of CDFA. We have always had great support from our donors and volunteers, and now we have the additional bonus of receiving this amazing award, so we can do even better.”
CDFA Tax Credit awards are made to organizations in the form of tax equity. New Hampshire businesses support the selected projects by purchasing the tax credits, resulting in the nonprofit receiving a donation and the company receiving a 75 percent New Hampshire state tax credit against that contribution. The credit can be applied against the Business Profits Tax, Business Enterprise Tax, or Insurance Premium.
“One of the points CDFA considered when awarding LAHS this large grant is that LAHS has already raised over half the amount in pledges towards the goal of $322,500. This shows that local businesses believe in our mission and see how we can improve the economic development in our town,” said John Fitzgerald, LAHS trustee/facility coordinator. “This is a great program allowing businesses to see their tax dollars spent locally on a specific project.”
