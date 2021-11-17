LISBON, NH — The Lisbon Lions Club is once again celebrating the Christmas season with special events.
Starting Nov. 27, Christmas trees will be on sale Saturdays and Sundays at the New England Wire Technologies parking lot on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As always, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to area food banks.
The Lions Club and the Lisbon Public Library are again working together to help Santa deliver books to area children on Christmas Eve. Due to continuing coronavirus concerns, they are accepting cash donations to purchase books rather than having books dropped off at the library or bank. Checks may be sent to the Lisbon Lions Club at PO Box 57, Lisbon NH 03585. Contact Librarian Karla Houston at (603) 838-6615 or Mrs. Claus at (603) 838-5043 for more information.
The club is also looking for folks to knit or crochet hats, mittens and scarves for Santa to deliver to local children on Christmas Eve. “While the kids are always happy to see Santa and receive a stocking of goodies and a book, a handmade hat, scarf or pair of mittens is a personal and lasting gift that brings big smiles to their faces,” said club member, Donna Houston.
During the hours of 6-8 p.m. — Dec. 12-16 — Santa Claus will be taking calls from children living in Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff. “If you would like Santa to visit your home on Christmas Eve, please be sure to call him at this special Santa number, (603) 838-5043!” Houston said. “This year’s Christmas Eve visits from Santa will be socially distanced. We wish you all a safe and happy holiday season!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.