LISBON, NH — The Lisbon Lions Club is once again showing its appreciation to local senior citizens by sponsoring the 24th annual Senior Holiday Dinner, free for all senior citizens living in Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff, on Saturday, Nov. 13. The dinner menu will be roast turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie.
Due to coronavirus concerns, this year’s dinners will be home deliveries only. When calling to order, a location should be provided where club members may leave meals outside to avoid close contact. Meals will be delivered as close to noon as possible.
To request a dinner delivery, call Donna and Phil Clark at (603) 838-5043 by Nov. 10.
