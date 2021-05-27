Lisbon To Kick Off Summer Season With Lilac Day On May 29

The Lisbon Lilac Festival normally kicks off the North Country’s summer season.
This year it jump-starts the region’s return from COVID-19.
Lisbon Main Street Inc. will hold a scaled-down version of the event, Lisbon Lilac Day, on Saturday, May 29.
It will feature food, crafts, live entertainment, a fire apparatus parade and fireworks in the downtown area.
For more information visit or facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc.
The pandemic made planning the event difficult. Organizers faced a range of COVID challenges in the preceding months. The state’s rules and regulations fluctuated, vendor availability was limited, and state permitting was slowed. The state-issued parade permit — the linchpin for the entire event — was finally approved less than a month beforehand.
Through it all Lisbon Main Street volunteers emulated the lilac, which was chosen as New Hampshire’s state flower because it represents the hardy character of Granite Staters.
“We all just pulled together,” said LMSI president Marlene Higgins, noting that’s what Lisbon typically does under any circumstance, COVID or not. “That’s what we do anyway.”
Despite a slight drop in manpower due to the pandemic, Lisbon Main Street stepped up its fundraising efforts for Lisbon Lilac Day.
A day-long coin drop earlier this month collected more than $1,500 for fireworks.
Although there won’t be amusements, rides and a traditional Lilac Festival parade this year, the event returns after a one-year COVID hiatus. Higgins hopes it will unite the community and signal a return to normalcy.
“It’s having something fun for people to do,” she said.
Meanwhile Lisbon Main Street will also launch its annual farmers markets at the Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry (49 Main St.) with a kickoff event featuring the Parker Hill Band on Friday, July 2.
After that, the farmers market will continue every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. (with live music from 6 to 8 p.m.) through Sept. 2.
For more information and a complete lineup of musical acts visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc/events.
