Did you miss the groundbreaking tour of the Listen Up Project musical, inspired, written and performed by Vermont teens? No worries. You can watch a livestream of the film shot during the Shelburne, Vermont performances this summer during a special “Week of Listening” from December 7 to 12, 2021. The cast and creative team will also host two free Q&A sessions via Zoom during the week.
“Because of COVID, we had to limit the number of tour dates we could schedule during our summer tour,” said Bess O’Brien, producer of the musical and lead for the multi-year “listening phase,” where she and her team collected teen stories and impressions for the piece.
“We know not everyone who wanted to see the show was able to do so and we’re excited to offer another opportunity. We’re hoping high school classrooms, social service agencies, health care organizations, libraries, churches, families and other groups will be able to watch the show together or convene afterward to discuss the content,” she added.
The Week of Listening will offer the following show times:
Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, December 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Thursday, December 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday, December 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, December 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Members of the cast and creative team will do free a Q&A session via Zoom webinar on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12—both at 8:45.
Reactions to the summer tour were overwhelmingly positive.
“I was absolutely blown away by the insights and wisdom of our youth, and the frank exploration of the lived experiences and emotional roller coaster ride called adolescence that Listen Up provided me,” said Mark Levine, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health. “Most importantly, the musical effectively catalyzes the important conversations teens, their parents, school mentors, and communities need to be having about the complex issues facing teens, society, and the planet today.”
Peter Welch, Vermont’s U.S. Congressman noted, “It is so important to acknowledge the reality that young people face…and to give them a platform to imagine a better world and the role they play in it. Art can be so much more liberating and empowering than politics.”
“As a legislator, as a mom of a teen and a tween, as a former teacher,” expressed Rebecca Balint, Senate President Pro Tempore, “I have a better understanding of my state and my community after seeing this show. It’s a roadmap for what we need to get done together to serve the youth of our state. Attending a performance of the Listen Up Project was one of the highlights of my summer. These kids brought their hearts and their stories to the stage. They were so raw and so real with all of us in the audience.“
To buy tickets and/or register for the Q&A sessions, go to www.listenvt.org/film.
About the Listen Up Project
During the summer of 2021, the Listen Up Project produced an original musical inspired, created, and performed by Vermont teens that goes to the heart of current youth issues, including mental health, trauma, resilience, friendship, love, family, community, and issues that affect Vermont and the world.
The Listen Up Project launched in February 2019 with a six-month “listening phase,” where a team of professional facilitators created ways for teens to share their stories and ideas through workshops, writing prompts, social media platforms, submissions, group discussions, and individual interviews. Teens and adult mentors used this material to create the show.
Bess O’Brien, award-winning filmmaker of The Hungry Heart, Coming Home, All of Me and Ask Us Who We Are, served as producer. Mitch Barron, Director of Centerpoint, is associate producer. Isaac Eddy, a theatre professor at NVU–Johnson and Sarah Lowry, a drama therapist and Centerpoint counselor, directed. Alyssa Kay Thompson and Nate Venet, New York- and Burlington–area musicians respectively, will share the role of music director. Shani Stoddard choreographed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.