Little Mermaid Jr Plays This Weekend In Lancaster

The gulls are experts on human stuff and often regale Ariel with many tales and treasures. From left to right are Dylan Kipp, Allyanna Foti, Peyton Jordan, Willa Buteau, and Armani Foti. Abby Bovay (as Ariel) and Bridgette Doherty (as Flounder) look on. (Courtesy photo)

LANCASTER, N.H. — Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. takes the stage this weekend, February 17-19 at the Lancaster Town Hall.

(0) comments

