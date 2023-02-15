Little Mermaid Jr Plays This Weekend In Lancaster

The gulls are experts on human stuff and often regale Ariel with many tales and treasures. From left to right are Dylan Kipp, Allyanna Foti, Peyton Jordan, Willa Buteau, and Armani Foti. Abby Bovay (as Ariel) and Bridgette Doherty (as Flounder) look on. (Courtesy photo)
LANCASTER, N.H. — Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. takes the stage this weekend, February 17-19 at the Lancaster Town Hall.
The 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The Colonel Town Players cast contains approximately 30 children from around the North Country.
“Bringing the theatrical arts to young performers and allowing them to experience the magic of live performance is the reason we do what we do,” says Angie Lavoie, co-director of the production.
“This is our third all youth production,” co-director Stephanie Cameron says, “and we continue to see new faces who get to share their talents with audiences for the first time.”
The show features musical direction by Aaron Foti with lighting and sound design by John Quigley and Anna Velardi. Lancaster Elementary School seventh-grader Abbigail Bovay plays Ariel, while sixth-grader Brooke Lavoie plays Sebastian. White Mountains Regional High School freshman Ess Watkins portrays King Triton, and St. Johnsbury Academy freshman Madison Robarts is Prince Eric. The villain, Ursula, is played by sixth-grader, Ivanna Mullins (Lafayette Elementary, Franconia. Children ages 5-14 from Whitefield, Gorham, Berlin, Groveton, Lancaster, and beyond round out the ensemble.
This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. The Little Mermaid Jr. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.
