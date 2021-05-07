LITTLETON, N.H. — O’ The Happy Pines, a new book by Duncan T. Cullman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
“These unique poems will speak to readers on an emotional level,” says Jessica Stillwell of Dorrance Publishing, located in Pittsburgh, PA. “O’ The Happy Pines is a refreshing collection of poems that has an existential theme appealing to the audience in a way that is both vibrant and whimsical. The eclectic subject matter is current, based on historical myths and facts. It is indeed a spiritual insightfulness that hints on reality.”
Cullman lives in Littleton, N.H. with his wife and their children.
