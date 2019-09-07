Littleton Food Co-op Hosting Reception For Featured Artist

Littleton Food Co-op welcomes Artist and Bethlehem resident Kathy Shuster as the featured artist for September and October in the Co-op Art Gallery. An artist reception will take place today from 1-3 p.m. in the cafe gallery.
Light snacks will be provided. All are welcome to experience Shuster’s artwork and chat with her about her life journey.
Member-owned Littleton Food Co-op is a local, hybrid store at the intersection of Cottage Street and Route 302 (exit 41 off I-93). Everyone is welcome to shop and join the Co-op.
