Littleton Food Co-op Offering Summer Concert By North Country Chamber Players

Littleton Food Co-op’s summer concerts are back. On July 24 and July 31 at 4 pm enjoy live music in the cafe with the members of the North Country Chamber Players, while sampling a selection of beverages, cheeses, and light hors d'oeuvres. This event is free, and no reservations are required.

