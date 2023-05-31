Littleton’s First Friday arts event and free concert kicks off on Friday, June 2.
The Littleton Cultural Arts Commission’s First Friday Arts events are back this summer, beginning on June 2 from 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Littleton.
On the first Friday of each summer month, local Littleton businesses on and around Main Street will extend their business hours and stay open late to host artists, musicians, and food vendors in celebration of the arts and culture of Littleton and the surrounding North Country region.
Made possible by New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, the Littleton Opera House, The Loading Dock, Littleton Studio School, Mojo Music Productions, Catamount Arts, and many other local businesses and organizations, the First Friday events are free and open to the public.
From 7 to 10 p.m. at the Riverfront Park, the first free concert of the summer will feature the Patrick Ross Band with Kat Boylan.
In addition to live music, there will be local food trucks as well as Schilling Beer Co.’s beer garden at the Riverfront Park.
Additional musicians performing at the subsequent First Friday events this year include What?, Chickweed, Jonee Earthquake Band, and the Van Burens.
The other First Friday events of the summer will take place in Littleton on July 7 and Aug. 4.
Event co-founder and Littleton Cultural Arts Commission Committee Member Jason Tors says of the event returning for its third year, “We are all super excited about what this event has grown into and its impact on connecting the artists and makers in the North Country with the wider community. First Friday Arts started with the idea of bringing people together and forging connections with local businesses and artists and now, in it’s third year, we are seeing how those seeds of an idea have germinated into a grass roots community experience that has taken on a life of its own.”
A digital map of participating artists and businesses will be available on the day of the event at www.littletonculturalarts.org. For more information, please visit the website, and be sure to follow the LCAC on Instagram for day-of updates and shoutouts @littletonculturalarts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.