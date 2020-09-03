At the August meeting of the Board of directors, the decision was made to open the museum to visitors by appointment only. The curator, Richard Alberini, will be the tour guide.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic certain protocols will be enforced. Masks must be worn by visitors at all times and hand sanitizer will be provided upon entering the building. Social distancing will be observed by the curator and tour groups will be no larger than 6 people.
Tours can be given Monday through Saturday, depending on the availability of the curator. Admission is by donation. Anyone interested in seeing the museum may call 603-444-6435 for an appointment.
The museum is also offering three different historical tours. These are The Backside of Main Street, Horse Cemetery and Glenwood Cemetery and Haunted Littleton.
The Backside of Main Street tour tells about the early industrial development of early Littleton. It also includes stories about the front side of Main Street as well. This is a walking tour and takes about 90 minutes.
Horse Cemetery and Glenwood Cemetery is also a walking tour of about 90 minutes. At the Horse Cemetery, one of the very few horse cemeteries in America, visitors will learn about Eli and Myra Wallace as well as the horses, Maggie, Maude and Molly. From there, the tour continues at the old part of the Glenwood Cemetery where visitors will Visit the final resting places of local notables such as Doxie Wilkins, Frank Weller, Evarts Farr, Dr. William Beattie, and many more.
Haunted Littleton Is not a walking tour. It consists of a collection of ghost stories of haunted places in Littleton. This activity lasts for one hour. The last walking tour will take place on Sunday, October 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.