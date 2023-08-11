Littleton Library Hosts Program On Daring Coast Guard Rescue
Buy Now

Michael Tougias, author of 30 national bestsellers, will present a narrated slide presentation, "400 Miles Down The CT River," at the American Legion Hall in Island Pond on August 6 at 1 p.m. The event is hosted by the Island Pond Historical Society.

LITTLETON, N.H. — New York Times bestselling author Michael Tougias will present a slide presentation on Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Littleton Public Library on his book The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue. The Disney Corporation has made a movie based on the book, and stars Chris Pine and Casey Affleck.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.