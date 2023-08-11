Littleton Library Hosts Program On Daring Coast Guard Rescue

Michael Tougias, author of 30 national bestsellers, will present a narrated slide presentation, "400 Miles Down The CT River," at the American Legion Hall in Island Pond on August 6 at 1 p.m. The event is hosted by the Island Pond Historical Society.
LITTLETON, N.H. — New York Times bestselling author Michael Tougias will present a slide presentation on Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Littleton Public Library on his book The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue. The Disney Corporation has made a movie based on the book, and stars Chris Pine and Casey Affleck.
On February 18, 1952 an astonishing maritime event began when a ferocious nor’easter split in half a 500-foot long oil tanker, the Pendleton, approximately one mile off the coast of Cape Cod. Just 20 miles away, a second oil tanker, the Fort Mercer, also split in half. On both fractured tankers, men were trapped on the severed bows and sterns, and all four sections were sinking in 60-foot seas.
Thus began a life-and-death drama of survival, heroism, and a series of tragic mistakes. Of the 84 seamen aboard the tankers, 70 would be rescued and 14 would lose their lives.
Tougias, co-author of The Finest Hours, will use slides of the storm, the sinking tankers, the rescues, the victims, the survivors and the heroes to tell the story of this historic event. Tougias will describe the harrowing attempts to rescue the seamen, especially focusing on four young Coast Guardsmen who had to overcome insurmountable odds to save the lives of 32 crewmen stranded aboard the stern of the Pendleton. The author will also discuss the making of the movie, working with the screenwriters, and will share some humorous stories about the actors and his cameo in the movie.
Michael Tougias is author and coauthor of 30 books for adults and eight books for middle readers (age 8-14). For more information about the event contact the library at 444-5741, or littletonpubliclibrary.org.
