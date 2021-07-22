Live Music At Peacham Farmers Market

The Peacham Farmers Market will feature a musical performance by Chris and Cindy McCord on Sunday.
The McCords, based in Southeastern Pennsylvania, perform with their band throughout the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. They will perform in Peacham from noon to 3 p.m. In addition to stage performance, they have extensive experience working with children and will welcome their participation.
Cindy McCord has many years of experience as a singer, actress, and performer. She graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, majoring in Musical Theatre. For 30 years she has fronted bands of all kinds, been a recording artist doing commercials and her own CD; she also works with kids through the music enrichment program, Makin’ Music.
Chris McCord has spent many hours on the road and in the studio, performing up and down the east coast of the U.S., and as far south as Austin, Texas. He has shared the stage with the likes of Smokin’ Joe Frazier, The Dovells, members of Loggins and Messina, Warren Zevon, members of the Eagles, Toots and the Maytals, the Bluesbreakers, Buddy Guy, and Koko Taylor, among countless others.
He is the Music Director at the Hill Top Preparatory School in SE Pa. Hill Top is a private day school for children, grades 5 thru 12, with diagnosed learning differences. Chris McCord teaches Music Appreciation, Intro to Performing Arts, and runs the both the Hill Top House Band and Hill Top Singers, after school activities where the students participate in a rock band, and perform in the school shows.
In addition to the musical performance and the Farmers Market, there will be many other activities throughout the day including a bog walk in the morning, a print shop open studio, games, exhibits, tours, a quest, print making activity and more. Go to sundaysinpeacham.org for a complete schedule for July 25th and while there, check out up coming Sundays for future events.
