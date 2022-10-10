Loading Dock Featuring Live Rock Shows

LITTLETON, N.H. — Mad Mesa, The Dead Shakers and MAD are playing this Saturday, Oct. 15 at The Loading Dock for a night of what is described as a night of theatrical synth rock, psychedelic rock and foot-stomping blues rock.
The show is all ages, doors open at 7:30 and music at 8. Tickets are available at the door ($15) as well as on EventBrite.
MAD pulled their set together in a little under a week for their first performance, at Burlington, Vermont’s Art Hop in 2019. They haven’t looked back since, continuously adding new sonically unique songs, and performing at venues and DIY festivals in Vermont and beyond.
While it may be difficult to categorize the music into a readily available genre, it is easy to have fun at a MAD show, whether to dance, laugh, or be thoroughly entertained. The Dead Shakers have a free-floating psychedelic rock sound, playful retro-modern spirit, onefoot planted in sun-drenched ‘60s analog pop and the other in meditative effects ambient rock. Bandleader, Kevin Bloom is a composer, musician, and producer/engineer who approaches the recording process with an exploratory, experimental mindset.”
Mad Mesa is a rock band based in northern Vermont. They take a modern approach to the sounds of 60s and 70s rock. This band has recently reformed as a hard-hitting power trio that crystalized their sound around rock solid drumming and vocals locked in with bass and lead guitar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.