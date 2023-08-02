LITTLETON, N.H. — The Huntress and Holder of Hands, and special guest Footings, will play a double bill Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. at the Loading Dock in Littleton. Playing their mix of alternative, Americana, indie, strings, vocal harmonies, and rock & roll, doors open at 7:30 p.m.
In 2016, The Huntress and Holder of Hands expanded into a five-musician entity, employing cello, bowed string bass, electric bass and drums with leader MorganEve Swain primarily on five-string viola and guitar. The Huntress and Holder of Hands builds harmony, strings and bass-driven pieces, and offers music and lyrics that explore love, loss, power and strength.
From Peterborough N.H., Footings is a vehicle for the songs of Eric Gagne. Originally a trio, the band has evolved into a five piece group. Besides Gagne on vocals and guitar, there is Elisabeth Fuchsia on viola, Candace Clement on synth, guitar, and vocals, Jordan Holtz on bass and vocals, and Mia Govoni on drums.
“Footings’ sound embraces a sort of inner light derived from folk music, but surrounds it with a variety of rockist tropes,” wrote underground wtiter Bryon Coley. “This rock action takes many forms, especially on their new album, Annihialation, which features their most expanded/expansive line-up yet.
“Gagne’s songs and deep vocals combine the literary qualities of a heavy reader with the observational data of a poet. By allowing themselves to create slivers of textural similarity to Sonic Youth (“Ordinary Night”), Crazy Horse (“Sleeping”), and even Heldon (“Wouldn’t It Be Something”), Footings display wide possibilities while maintaining their primary focus on creating a kind of avant garde American roots music with the brash complexity of Yo La Tengo and the stately depth of Wilco.
“Annihilation is the best Footings record to hit the planet yet. And that is saying something.”
