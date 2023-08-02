BARTON — It was a busy day on July 27 for 43 4-H dairy members who took part in the 2023 Orleans and Essex Counties 4-H Dairy Show at the Orleans County Fairgrounds.
Exhibitors, ages 8-18, competed in both fitting and showmanship and conformation classes. A Peewee Division gave 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, an opportunity to work with a helper to lead a calf around the show ring to help prepare them for competition when they are older.
Gabe Michaud, East Hardwick, was named Senior Fitting and Showmanship Champion and was awarded the Agawam Farm Rotating Trophy. Kinnley Riendeau, Wheelock, was the Novice Fitting and Showmanship Champion. This division was open to 4-H’ers, ages 8 to 13 who are in their first year showing in 4-H.
Winners of the breed championships were:
Ayrshire: Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her winter yearling; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Liviya Russo, with her fall calf
Brown Swiss: Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Ellie Riendeau, Wheelock, with her spring calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Kinnley Riendeau, Wheelock, with her winter calf
Holstein: Senior Champion and Grand Champion: Natalie Hill, Greensboro, with her two-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Reegan Kelley, Derby, with her winter yearling
Jersey: Senior Champion and Grand Champion: Natalie Hill, with her two-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion: Maia Young, Glover, with her four-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: McKenzie Carpenter, Sutton, with her spring calf; Reserve Junior Champion: Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick, with his spring yearling.
Milking Shorthorn: Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Nora Demaine, West Glover, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Nora Demaine, with her fall yearling
Ten 4-H Cloverbuds participated in the Peewee Division. Each received a colorful feed bucket and rosette ribbon. They were Briar Carpenter, Sutton; Jade Demaine, West Glover; Felix Hamilton, Holland; Adrian Holbrook, Hardwick; Emerson and Hutson Michaud, East Hardwick; Ella Whittemore, Orleans.
All exhibitors were required to submit their 4-H dairy project record book for review prior to the show in addition to being interviewed about their project and dairy knowledge. Those with the top three scores in each division received a rosette ribbon based on their placing.
Seniors (14-18): Gabe Michaud, East Hardwick (first); Liviya Russo, Lunenburg (second); Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick, and Steven Werner, Stannard (tied for third)
Juniors (12-13): Dawson Michaud, East Hardwick, and Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (tied for first with perfect scores of 100); Emma Pothier, Newport Center (second); Eva Bury, Derby (third)
Juniors (9-11): Deegan Michaud, East Hardwick (first)
Beginners: Leah Whittemore, Orleans (first)
Adult 4-H volunteers who conducted record book interviews were Jared Birch and Kameron Gallant, both from Coventry; Kellie Jenkins, Troy; Peggy Kelley, Derby; Clara Nadeau, Holland; Kate Patenaude, Holland; and Denise Pothier, Newport Center.
Also helping to make the show a success were the Orleans County 4-H Foundation, which provided the ribbons, rosettes and showmanship trophies, and Tractor Supply, which supplied a pallet of baled shavings. The Orleans County Fair Association donated use of the fairgrounds.
To learn more about the 4-H dairy program in Essex and Orleans Counties, contact University of Vermont 4-H Educator Lindy Birch at melinda.birch@uvm.edu or 802-656-7572.
