Local 4-Hers Return from Nebraska Shooting Sports Event
Buy Now

The Vermont delegation that competed in Nebraska for the 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, held June 25-30, were: Front row (left to right): Gabriel St. Martin, Wells; Robert Harris, Poultney; Shawn Tetreault, Groton (coach); Andrew McReynolds, Danville; Julian Mercy, Barre; and Isaac Osinchuck, Springfield. Back row: Chris Pritchard, Wells (coach); Colby Butler, Dorset; Abigail McReynolds, Danville; Kandy Petty, St. Johnsbury (Vermont coordinator), and Patrick Wilson, West Rupert (coach). (Courtesy photo)

The 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, held in Grand Island, Nebraska, attracted more than 700 competitors from 42 states. Vermont sent two teams, one to compete in smallbore rifle, the other in shotgun.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.