Local 4-Hers Return from Nebraska Shooting Sports Event

The Vermont delegation that competed in Nebraska for the 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, held June 25-30, were: Front row (left to right): Gabriel St. Martin, Wells; Robert Harris, Poultney; Shawn Tetreault, Groton (coach); Andrew McReynolds, Danville; Julian Mercy, Barre; and Isaac Osinchuck, Springfield. Back row: Chris Pritchard, Wells (coach); Colby Butler, Dorset; Abigail McReynolds, Danville; Kandy Petty, St. Johnsbury (Vermont coordinator), and Patrick Wilson, West Rupert (coach). (Courtesy photo)
The 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, held in Grand Island, Nebraska, attracted more than 700 competitors from 42 states. Vermont sent two teams, one to compete in smallbore rifle, the other in shotgun.
The annual championships provide an opportunity for 4-H teens from throughout the country to showcase their skills and sportsmanship in a number of shooting sports disciplines. In Vermont, eligibility was based on an interview, past performance at Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports Jamborees and recommendations from 4-H club leaders and shooting sports volunteers.
Members of Vermont’s smallbore rifle team were Abigail and Andrew McReynolds, both from Danville; Julian Mercy, Barre; and Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield. Abigail and Andrew belong to the Green Mountain Shooting Sports 4-H Club in Lyndonville.
The team captured 18th place. For individual scores, Andrew came in 45th and Abigail, 88th out of 94 competitors.
Accompanying the teams were coaches Shawn Tetreault, Groton (rifle team) and Christopher Pritchard, Wells, and Patrick Wilson, West Rupert (shotgun team). Kandy Petty, St. Johnsbury, traveled with the teams as the Vermont coordinator. Josh Smith, Concord, a 4-H archery Level 1 instructor, also attended to assist with the national competition as part of its archery crew.
In addition to three intense days of competitions, the Vermont delegation took part in the parade of participants on opening day and attended a social and dance hosted by the National 4-H Teen Ambassadors.
Their trip was made possible thanks to donations from many community supporters from throughout the state. To learn more about the 4-H shooting sports program in Vermont, contact Holly Ferris, UVM Extension 4-H shooting sports coordinator, at holly.ferris@uvm.edu.
