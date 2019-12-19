BETHLEHEM — 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center is seeking artists to contribute to a group exhibition called Entartete Kunst 2020. “Entartete Kunst” is German for “degenerate art.”
The center noted, “Entartete Kunst 2020 challenges artists to evoke dialog and conversation on some of the most difficult current affairs with a focus on today’s political climate and human rights violations. The goal of this exhibition is to parallel the original Entartete Kunst exhibition in Germany in 1937, which drew nearly two million viewers, and to bring the idea of ‘degenerate art’ and censorship into the 21st Century.”
To create the exhibition, the center is accepting submissions from visual artists of all mediums. Go online to www.42maple.org to see details on submitting works of art for the exhibit.
The submission deadline is Jan. 17, 2020. Delivery deadline is Feb. 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 7. The show ends on March 3, 2020. All artistic mediums will be considered for display. There is no submission fee.
