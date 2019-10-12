Local Artist Creates Mural For Business

Les Klinefelter of the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) and Jenni Hakey of George M. Stevens Insurance Company stand beside a mural that was painted by Zach Johnsen and placed on the insurance company’s building in Colebrook. Johnsen is part of CRAG. Materials for the mural were donated by Hicks Lumber and Rick Johnsen. Adam Martel helped install it.

Les Klinefelter of the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) and Jenni Hakey of George M. Stevens Insurance Company stand beside a mural that was painted by Zach Johnsen and placed on the insurance company’s building in Colebrook. Johnsen is part of CRAG. Materials for the mural were donated by Hicks Lumber and Rick Johnsen. Adam Martel helped install it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.