Local Artist Creates Mural For Business

Les Klinefelter of the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) and Jenni Hakey of George M. Stevens Insurance Company stand beside a mural that was painted by Zach Johnsen and placed on the insurance company’s building in Colebrook. Johnsen is part of CRAG. Materials for the mural were donated by Hicks Lumber and Rick Johnsen. Adam Martel helped install it.
-
