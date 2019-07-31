Local Artist Illustrates Wildlife At 42 Maple In Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem resident, Kathy Shuster takes her artwork to 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center with a body of work, titled “In Our Backyard.” It showcases her love of nature and the outdoors.
Inspired by the study of natural and medical sciences, Shuster is the retired Director and Head Illustrator of the Scientific Illustration and Photography Unit of Purdue University’s Biology Department in W. Lafayette, Indiana. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design and an MFA in Scientific Illustration.
Shuster’s work has been published in a multitude of scientific journals, exhibited both nationally and internationally, and remains in permanent collections at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., museums in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Taiwan, and is included in the permanent traveling exhibit collection of the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators featured at museums, colleges, and universities around the United States and abroad.
In 1995, Shuster relocated to Bethlehem to help her aging parents and decided to stay in the White Mountains to raise her son Jason in “God’s Country.”
“I credit my mother with instilling in me a love of nature and the outdoors from a young age. As a family, we vacationed in Bethlehem, NH, every summer of my formative years,” said Shuster. “After more than two decades working in the field of scientific illustration in the Midwest, I returned to the White Mountains and I eventually returned to studying natural science subject matter in my artwork.”
“I am fascinated with the details of color and patterns found in fur and feathers, and I try to duplicate on paper the way I see my subjects
,” said Shuster.
An opening reception for Shuster is scheduled for Friday, August 2 at 7 p.m. at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center. “In Our Backyard” will be on display through the end of August.
