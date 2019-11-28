Local Artist Paints Mural At The Mustard Seed

Local artist Stacey Sleurs Blodgett recently completed a mural at the Mustard Seed on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
Her work of art is called the “Good Shepherd.”
“It is of the Shepherd who in counting his flock, found that one was missing. He left the 99 to find and rescue the one that was lost. Representing that we are all valued and treasured,” Blodgett noted.
She said other people assisted with the project and was grateful the mural could be finished in time for Thanksgiving at the Mustard Seed.
“I loved being able to include other community members to either model a hand, lips or beard,” she wrote. “Others joyfully joined in to learn painting techniques. Together we were able to finish the mural in time for the Mustard Seeds Thanksgiving feast.”
I feel blessed to of been asked to paint the new mural at the Mustard Seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.